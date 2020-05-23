Premier League Clubs Association clears the air about its operations
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Premier League Clubs Association (PLCA) today issued a statement to as it says “set the record straight about a number of things.”
The statement was issued under the signature of PLCA chairman Mike Henry.
THE FULL STATEMENT FROM THE PLCA IS PUBLISHED BELOW:
It has come to the attention of the management of the Premier League Clubs Association (PLCA) that misinformation and rumours have been circulating about the current and future operations of the PLCA. We wish to set the record straight about a number of things.
Several years ago the PLCA took the decision that, acting in conjunction with all relevant stakeholders, it would implement measures to transform football in Jamaica, particularly the marquee Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) competition. These measures included the re-structuring of the RSPL in such a way as to professionalize football in Jamaica and take the sport to the next level. On the advice of the PLCA's lawyers it was thought that this would best be done by way of the establishment or incorporation of a new company to represent the interests of the clubs in the RSPL.
After the unfortunate passing of the former PLCA Chairman the Most Hon. Edward Seaga in May 2019 the Hon. L Michael Henry was appointed his successor in June, 2019 and the plans to professionalize football in Jamaica were expedited.
As an important step to achieving its goals, last summer the PLCA brought to Jamaica the Englishman Mr Richard Scudamore, a key person in the formation, and running, of the English Premier League (EPL), arguably the world's most popular football league.
Mr Scudamore shared his wealth of experience with the EPL and provided valuable advice in meetings with representatives of the PLCA, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) and other important stakeholders including sponsors. The meetings were very productive and as a result the PLCA instructed its lawyers to prepare the necessary documents to form a new entity, to be called “the Jamaica Premier League”. These documents have been drafted and are being reviewed before everything is finalized.
For everyone's benefit the PLCA is committed to modernizing football in Jamaica through the vehicle of this proposed new company and will be working diligently with its members and all other stakeholders including the international football federation (FIFA), the JFF and sponsors.
L Michael Henry
