PriceSmart introduces early shopping hour for seniors

KINGSTON, Jamaica — PriceSmart wholesale club has announced that it will be changing its opening hours in order to meet the demands of the public in light of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the island.

The chain announced on social media that from Mondays to Sundays it will open at 8:00 am and accommodate senior citizens and the differently abled - including pregnant women - until 9:00 am.

From 9:00 am until 9:00 pm on Mondays to Saturdays all members will have access to the store, and similarly, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on Sundays.