PriceSmart low on some supplies

KINGSTON, Jamaica - PriceSmart is advising members that it is low on stock for some supplies that have been sought after during the COVID-19 outbreak, but is in the process of replenishing.

These include milk, water, beans, rice, pasta, canned seafood, paper towels and bath tissue, cleaning supplies, disinfectant, sanitizers, alcohol, soap and detergent, baby care, pain relief, vitamins and supplements and gloves.

“We are exercising best efforts to replenish these products,” said Sherry S Bahrambeygui, chief executive officer of PriceSmart Inc in a statement to members today.

“So much has happened in this last week, but I want to assure you that our entire team in the United States and in every country where we operate is working non-stop to anticipate your needs and plan for adjustments that may be advisable or required by local authorities across 13 countries.”

She said special recognition should go out to employees who are working extended hours and days under demanding circumstances, and making personal sacrifices to be available to serve members.

Steps taken by the wholesale company includes limiting the number of in-demand items each member can purchase, in order to make sure that as many members as possible can get what they need, “and also prevent abuse and reduce the risk that third parties may price gouge on products that are bought in large quantities”.

Bahrambeygui said they have also extended hours in many locations in order to allow for more time to shop.

“We have anticipated additional inventory requirements and our teams behind the scenes are moving quickly to get the right products in the right places as soon as possible,” Bahrambeygui added.