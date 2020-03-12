PriceSmart setting limits on purchases amid COVID-19 concerns

KINGSTON, Jamaica — PriceSmart says it is monitoring inventories in its supply chain and is setting reasonable limits on the number of units of certain items that can be purchased, in an effort to serve all its members.

In a message to members this morning, the wholesale club said it is also actively seeking additional inventory that members may need on an expedited basis, and has also implemented health and safety standards.

“The safety of our members and our employees is our top priority every day. While the health and safety standards and procedures are followed on a daily basis at every PriceSmart location, we want to make sure that you are aware of the additional precautions we are taking to mitigate the risks during this time of heightened concern about COVID-19,” said Sherry S Bahrambeygui, chief executive officer of PriceSmart Inc.

“This virus began spreading in other countries. Therefore, we've had the opportunity to carefully monitor, identify best practices and learn from the experience of others. We have already begun implementing precautions. It is our responsibility to do what we can to mitigate the risk of spread while continuing to serve your needs as a dependable supplier of quality goods and merchandise at compelling value,” she explained.

She said that the club has also ramped up the frequency and intensity of cleaning protocols and dedicated more staff to this important responsibility.

“Sanitizing wipes are near workstations and hand sanitizers are available throughout the clubs. High-touch areas such as door handles, carts, food service and restroom areas are cleaned more often and more thoroughly. Sampling of unsealed food products has been suspended.”

The club has also enhanced efforts to keep employees informed of additional hygiene measures, and enhanced safety and support protocols.

“Policies have been promptly adjusted to encourage employees to stay home if they feel sick or show symptoms, or live with someone who has symptoms, without concern for losing compensation,” Bahrambeygui said.

She said at some clubs, they are also varying or expanding hours of operation to reduce crowds.