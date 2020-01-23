Pride 67-2 vs Scorpions at lunch

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Barbados Pride are 67-2 at lunch on the opening day of the regional four-day cricket match against Jamaica Scorpions at Sabina Park.

The not out batsmen are opener Sheyne Moseley on 35, and fellow left-hander Jonathan Carter, who is yet to score.

The Scorpions medium pacer Rovman Powell accounted for both wickets to fall, dismissing opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite (25) and Shamarh Brooks (zero).

Earlier, the hosts won the toss and opted to send the Pride to take first strike in sunny conditions.

Teams:

Scorpions — John Campbell, Oraine Williams, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Derval Green, Marquino Mindley, Patrick Harty, Denis Smith, Nicholson Gordon.

Pride — Kraigg Brathwaite, Sheyne Moseley, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Shane Dowrich, Kyle Mayers, Ashley Nurse, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Chemar Holder, Keon Harding.