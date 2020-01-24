Pride extend lead to 260 runs over Jamaica Scorpions
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Despite losing two wickets late Friday afternoon, Barbados Pride stayed in control of the third-round regional four-day cricket match against Jamaica Scorpions at Sabina Park.
Entering Saturday's penultimate day of the encounter, the Pride are 179-6 in their second innings, giving them an overall advantage of 260 runs after they had secured a first-innings lead of 81.
Scores: Pride 219 (66.5 overs) & 179-6 (58.2 overs); Scorpions 138 (44.3 overs)
West Indies Test wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, who struck 73, and left-hander Kyle Mayers, with a 53, shared in a 112-run fifth-wicket stand for the Pride.
Ashley Nurse is unbeaten on two, while Mayers was sent packing by spinner Patrick Harty off what turned out to be the last delivery of the day.
Jamaica Scorpions pacer Nicholson Gordon has led the way so far with 3-27.
Earlier on Friday, the Scorpions resumed from their overnight score of 53-6 under sunny conditions and were dismissed for 138.
Wicketkeeper batsman top-scored with 35, while the Pride's pacer Chemar Holder finished with 5-45.
Sanjay Myers
