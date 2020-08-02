Primary school students benefit from 'Liv Gud' summer programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Primary school students from several communities in the Corporate Area and St Catherine were able to benefit from a three-week summer camp, thanks to the Ministry of National Security's 'Liv Gud' campaign.

The programme, which was held at six primary schools in South St Andrew, focused on improving the students' numeracy and literacy skills.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Matthew Samuda, said a key objective of the summer camp was to prepare students for high school.

"We tried to do an intervention with the grade six students from the feeder schools, that would get them a little more comfortable for high school,” he said, noting that sports, music and art were part of the initiative.

Samuda was addressing a closing out ceremony and exhibition for the summer programme at Dupont Primary and Infant School in St Andrew on July 31.

He said that the activities were conducted in keeping with social distancing and other health guidelines to prevent transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We were able to bring the kids together, spread them out across the classrooms to create social distancing and I think they have enjoyed it," he said.

According to Guidance Counsellor at Dupont Primary and Infant School, Gregory Williams, children from Majesty Gardens, Delacree Lane, Payne Land, Waterhouse, and as far away as Spanish Town were able to attend the summer programme at the institution.

"Our intention at the start was to prepare them for the first term of high school. We did literacy, numeracy, Spanish, music, sports and art and craft. We did an assessment and we have had very good scores for many of them," he said.

Williams said approximately 140 students benefited from the various activities each day.

"The children have enjoyed it. They wished it was longer," he said.

'Liv Gud' is a national anti-violence campaign, which seeks to promote among Jamaicans respect for each other, the sanctity of life, and law and public order.

It includes intensive and extensive community engagement initiatives, geared towards disrupting criminal activity, restoring public order and public safety, while encouraging social responsibility among each and every Jamaican citizen.