Primary schools in St James receive PPE

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Several primary schools in St James are now in a better position to take protective measures against the coronavirus (COVID-19) when in-class learning resumes, thanks to the recent donation of some personal protective equipment (PPE).

US-based non-profit organisation, Children of the Caribbean Foundation, donated a number of face masks, hand sanitiser dispensers, face shields and infrared thermometers to the Farm Primary and Infant School and Green Pond Primary & Infant School in the parish yesterday.

Executive Director of the Foundation, Rosie Hodge-Adams, said it is important to provide assistance to schools where necessary and get them prepared for any potential resumption of face-to-face learning.

“It is to ensure that the families are comfortable in sending their children to school and to ensure that the environment is safe and sanitised for students,” said Hodge-Adams.

“So, it (the foundation) is assisting in this way to bring a real feeling of satisfaction and pride to help people who are helping themselves,” she added.

The foundation's Community Development Director, Rochelle Jefferson-Carey, pointed out that the organisation is no stranger to helping schools in the parish through various initiatives.

Jefferson-Carey said she admires what the Government has been doing to keep children and the rest of Jamaica safe from the pandemic.

“I just hope that with these gifts we can encourage our young people to social distance, wear their masks, and be good examples for others,” she said.

For his part, Principal of Farm Primary and Infant School, Richard Miller, said the items are ready for use should the school be reopened by the Government.

“We are indeed happy that we have partnered with the Foundation and, indeed, they have given us items that we really need to ensure that we are ready when the Government should give the go ahead to have our students engage face to face,” Miller said.

Vice Principal of Green Pond Primary & Infant School, Cartia McCallum, said the institution aims to keep their students and staff safe at all costs from COVID-19.

“We are so grateful for our friends from Children of the Caribbean Foundation to be helping us to do this,” she added.