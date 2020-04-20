Prime Minister, Cabinet members test negative for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Prime Minister Andrew Holness has tested negative for the COVID-19 virus.

The prime minister made the disclosure during a digital press briefing today (April 20) at Jamaica House.

"All the Cabinet members and myself and also a few of our permanent secretaries were tested on Friday last for COVID-19, and we have put in place measures at the Cabinet office to deal with the situation we are currently facing.

"We also took some time on Friday, to reflect on our own circumstances and operations to ensure the continuation of Government during the time of this epidemic.

"We have now gotten back all the results and all are negative," the prime minister informed.