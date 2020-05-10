Prime Minister Andrew Holness pays tribute to Jamaican mothers

KINGSTON, Jamaica—Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the dedication and hard work of Jamaican mothers do not go unnoticed.

In his Mother's Day address published on social media, Holness called mothers the cornerstone of the society and acknowledged the sacrifices they have made for the nation's children.

The Prime Minister's full statement is published below:

Mothers are the cornerstones of our societies and this Mother's Day let us take a moment to acknowledge with gratitude the sacrifices our mothers have made for us. Let us acknowledge their courage and strength, their wisdom, their patience, care, their grace and love.

A mother's work is never done, no matter how old her children are; she watches after them with the uncompromising, unconditional love of a mother. I recognize with admiration our Jamaican mothers whose dedication knows no boundaries; your sacrifices do not go unnoticed.

I acknowledge the single mothers, the working mothers, the mothers raising children other than their own; you are a blessing to your children and to our country.

I recognize the inspirational mothers in my own life; my mom, my wife and my sisters. Thank you is woefully insufficient for the passion with which you've approached motherhood and the incredible impact you've had.

May all our mothers feel deeply appreciated and special this Mother's Day, and may your reward be to see your children grow into exemplary men and women, as the fruits of your labour.

Happy Mother's Day.