Prime Minister Andrew Holness pays tribute to Jamaican mothers
KINGSTON, Jamaica—Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the dedication and hard work of Jamaican mothers do not go unnoticed.
In his Mother's Day address published on social media, Holness called mothers the cornerstone of the society and acknowledged the sacrifices they have made for the nation's children.
The Prime Minister's full statement is published below:
Mothers are the cornerstones of our societies and this Mother's Day let us take a moment to acknowledge with gratitude the sacrifices our mothers have made for us. Let us acknowledge their courage and strength, their wisdom, their patience, care, their grace and love.
A mother's work is never done, no matter how old her children are; she watches after them with the uncompromising, unconditional love of a mother. I recognize with admiration our Jamaican mothers whose dedication knows no boundaries; your sacrifices do not go unnoticed.
I acknowledge the single mothers, the working mothers, the mothers raising children other than their own; you are a blessing to your children and to our country.
I recognize the inspirational mothers in my own life; my mom, my wife and my sisters. Thank you is woefully insufficient for the passion with which you've approached motherhood and the incredible impact you've had.
May all our mothers feel deeply appreciated and special this Mother's Day, and may your reward be to see your children grow into exemplary men and women, as the fruits of your labour.
Happy Mother's Day.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy