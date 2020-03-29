Prime Minister Mottley of Barbados undergoes successful surgery

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Prime Minister Mia Mottley has successfully undergone surgery for an undisclosed illness, according to an official statement issued here.

Acting Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw in a brief statement Saturday said that she was “pleased to inform the country that Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has emerged from her medical procedure, in high spirits and with the assurance of “success” by her medical team.

“The Prime Minister is now resting comfortably and has asked that a sentiment of gratitude be conveyed to all who lifted her up in their prayers, called or sent messages of support and well wishes.

“Her sole wish now is that the country would unite in its resolve to manage and contain the spread of the dreaded Covid-19 virus in Barbados,” Bradshaw said in the statement.