Prime Minister to speak on CMU in House today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — As the fiscal year 2019/20 draws to close, a very heavy agenda will highlight today's sitting of the House of Representatives at Gordon House.
Highlighting the meeting will be Prime Minister Andrew Holness' statement on the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU); Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke's statement on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF); and Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang's statement on national security.
In Public Business, there is some urgency in the need to approve the extension of some of the States of Emergency (SOEs) as they will lapse without approval of their continuation, especially the SOE in the South St Andrew Police Division which is scheduled to expire on February 4.
To be tabled and debated today are the following pieces of legislation to extend the lives of the SOEs – the Emergency Powers 2019 (Continuance) Resolution, 2020; The Emergency Powers (No 2) 2019 (Continuance) Resolution, 2020; The Emergency Powers (No 3) 2019; (Continuance) Resolution, 2020; and the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2020.
In addition, the report of the Standing Finance Committee on its deliberations on the Second Supplementary Estimates of Expenditure for financial year 2019/2020 will be tabled and taken, and Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw, will pilot debate on the motion requiring the House to examine the present and future viability of the cane and sugar industry in Jamaica.
The House of Representatives officially resumes at 2:00 pm.
Balford Henry
