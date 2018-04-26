Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could honeymoon in Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica could be the honeymoon spot for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the two tie the knot next month, according to sources close to the royal family.
But, Jamaica is just one of the couple's reported choices, with Namibia topping the list of two likely destinations.
The Daily Mail cited Travel and Leisure magazine, which reported that a honeymoon in Namibia was a done deal, but said sources believe a visit to Jamaica was also possible.
The nuptials are slated for May 19.
An insider was quoted as saying "the couple has strong ties and happy memories to both countries".
The couple travelled to the island for the nuptials of Harry’s friend Tom Inskip in March last year, while Markle wedded ex-husband Trevor Engelson here in 2011.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy