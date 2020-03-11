Principal refutes reports of school shutdown

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Principal of Harbour View Primary School Lawrence Wright is refuting reports that surfaced on social media today that the school was shut down because two students were taken to hospital via ambulance for isolation.

When OBSERVER ONLINE visited the school earlier, school was in session as usual.

“There is no truth to what has been spread on social media,” Wright said.

“We have been prepping ourselves with the proper sanitation through the assistance of the ministry,” he added.

The Ministry of Health has warned Jamaicans to check credible sources of information for news, as panic over COVID-19 will allow unscrupulous persons to spread baseless rumours.