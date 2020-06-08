Prison deal blame games continues as Phillips responds to Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillip says there need not be any controversy over which Administration declined the United Kingdom offer to build a new correctional facility in the island as the Cabinet Office and the ministries of National Security and Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade have the records which can be made public.

In a statement this afternoon, Dr Phillips said “the opposition repudiates in the strongest terms, the account given to the nation by the prime minister that the offer was implicitly rejected by the People's National Party (PNP) administration through a lack of follow up of the MOU signed by both countries, and was therefore inactive when his government took office.”

Dr Phillips said the prime minister should recall that he, Holness, had vociferously opposed the prison offer from as early as November 2015 during the official visit of then Prime Minister of Britain David Cameron to the island. Repeated opposition was mounted during the 2016 general election campaign, Phillips charged.

“In our final comment on the issue in the House of Representatives, the then Minister of National Security, Peter Bunting, pleaded with the Parliament to approach the issue with an open mind, examine the concerns against the country's human rights record and Jamaica's international reputation, and the possibility of creating a world-class correctional system of rehabilitation and reintegration,” Phillips said.

“...The ministerial statement by Peter Bunting is conclusive evidence of the status of the matter under the PNP government,” he continued.

The Opposition leader said that up to the time the PNP Administration demitted office, it had continuously sought the support of the JLP to reach a consensus on the issue.

That the PNP did not sign the Prisoner Transfer Agreement, he said, “Was neither tantamount to a rejection of the co-operation to build the new facility nor allowing the issue to lapse”.

Phillips charged yesterday that “the red herring which the prime minister is attempting to put across the trail is a feeble attempt at blaming others for the deteriorating prison conditions and lack of proper governance of the correctional facilities”.

He made reference to statements in the Senate by the minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, and the leader of government business on January 13, which he claimed made it clear that the JLP-led government had rejected the offer and closed the matter.

“It is the rule that ministerial statements and answers to questions are done through decisions of Cabinet and so the prime minister needs only to refresh his memory and then come clean to Jamaica on the decision of his own cabinet,” Dr Phillips said.

The PNP party leader said further that the rejection of the offer is “within the authority of the administration of the day and therefore, it is puzzling as to why the prime minister is pursuing an unprovoked resurrection of a dead issue to cover up the mounting failures occurring in the national security and justice portfolios”.