Prison visits further suspended — DCS
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is advising the public that the suspension of visits to correctional centres across the island will remain in effect until May 31.
The decision, the DSC said, follows an increase in COVID-19 cases, especially in quarantined areas where correctional centres are located.
“While the DCS continues to provide meals for inmates, relatives and friends are reminded that they can continue to deposit money to the inmates'/wards' tuck shop cards. The maximum deposit per inmate or ward is twenty thousand dollars ($20,000) monthly,” a release stated.
Deposits can be made to the Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotia Centre Branch) to Account name: Department of Corrections Project Fund and Account number: 10908-7815.
Upon completing a deposit, relatives and friends are required to send a WhatsApp message to 876-319-1616 or email projectdepartment@dcs.gov.jm to advise of the deposit.
Family and friends are encouraged to contact the various institutions to make appointments to speak with inmates or wards during this time. The number for each institution is listed on the DCS website at www.dcs.gov.jm.
