Prisoner charged with murder after correctional officer's death

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police have charged an inmate of the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre with murder after he allegedly used a sharp object to inflict a wound which led to the death of 32-year-old correctional officer Jimel Westney.

Charged is 31-year-old Robert Thompson. He was also charged with introducing contraband in a penal institution and assault at common law.

Reports are that about 9:15 am on Friday, November 13, Westney and other correctional officers were attending to prisoners when Thompson allegedly used a sharp object to inflict a wound to Westney's back.

The police said Westney was pronounced dead at hospital.

Thompson was charged following an interview with his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.