Prisoner on murder charge escapes police custody

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The police in Trelawny are reporting that a prisoner this afternoon escaped custody following a court appearance.

He is Romario Green otherwise called 'Boo', of Tharp Street in the parish.

Reports are that about 2:40 pm, Green — who was charged with murder, conspiracy to murder and wounding with intent — appeared before the Falmouth Parish Court on previous charges of simple larceny and housebreaking, where he escaped.

The Police are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the escapee to contact the Falmouth Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-954-3271, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.