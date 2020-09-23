Private school teachers to receive salary support

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Teachers and support staff at private schools will benefit from financial assistance from the Government to help cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams made the announcement during a digital press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister in St Andrew yesterday.

She said that the request to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service for salary support for independent schools was approved.

She noted that based on the submission, all teachers will receive a one-off payment of $40,000 and support staff will receive $10,000.

The minister said that the payment is being processed and “we will stay on that to ensure that it gets out successfully”.

The Jamaica Independent Schools' Association (JISA), which represents some 150 private institutions across the island, has been petitioning the ministry to offer financial assistance to its members since schools were mandated closed in March as a means of minimising the spread of COVID-19.