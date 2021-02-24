Private schools exempt from adjustment to face-to-face classes

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Ministry of Education officials have clarified that the adjustment to face-to-face classes announced this morning does not apply to private institutions.

Addressing a post Cabinet media briefing this morning, Minister of Education Fayval Williams announced that effective immediately, only students who are to sit exit exams are to be allowed in schools for face-to-face classes.

“For schools that are operating in the face-to-face mode we have made an adjustment and we have directed that those schools in the face-to-face mode only have students from grade six, which is the exit for our primary schools, and students in grades 11, 12 and 13 in our secondary schools,” said Williams.

“All other students will stay at home and utilise the online learning platform or the audio-visual approach which will be watching the lessons on television [and] listening to lessons on radio, and we do have a national schedule published to inform all our students and parents as to what time these lessons will be on,” added Williams.

But with parents of students in private schools being told by administrators that this did not apply to them, the ministry this afternoon clarified that the directive applies only to public schools.

Arthur Hall