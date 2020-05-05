Private schools not getting any financial assistance from Gov't – Education Minister
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Education, Karl Samuda, says that currently, private schools in Jamaica are not receiving any financial assistance from the Government.
Samuda made the information known while answering a question from Opposition spokesman on Education, Peter Bunting, in today's sitting of Parliament.
“These entities (private schools), ultimately are businesses…it is therefore very difficult for us as Government to embark on a programme of attempting to get the minister of finance to provide funds for these institutions.
“We (Government) do assist with curriculum and training and so on but we are not in a position to pay for those facilities at this time,” the education minister said.
Samuda, in response to another question posed on private schools, said his ministry views these entities as an extension of the overall education system.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy