Private schools not getting any financial assistance from Gov't – Education Minister

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Education, Karl Samuda, says that currently, private schools in Jamaica are not receiving any financial assistance from the Government.

Samuda made the information known while answering a question from Opposition spokesman on Education, Peter Bunting, in today's sitting of Parliament.

“These entities (private schools), ultimately are businesses…it is therefore very difficult for us as Government to embark on a programme of attempting to get the minister of finance to provide funds for these institutions.

“We (Government) do assist with curriculum and training and so on but we are not in a position to pay for those facilities at this time,” the education minister said.

Samuda, in response to another question posed on private schools, said his ministry views these entities as an extension of the overall education system.