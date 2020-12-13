Private sector encouraged to support third phase of plastic ban

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Pearnel Charles Jr, is encouraging private sector stakeholders to support the third phase of the national ban on single-use plastics, being implemented in January 2021.

This phase will target single-use plastic bags with dimensions above 24” x 24”.

A ban will also be placed on single-use drinking straws, made wholly or in part from polyethylene or polypropylene, which are attached to juice boxes or drink pouches.

“We continue to encourage the private sector to view the measures being implemented as an economic opportunity to look at waste as a resource by turning 'trash into cash'; and also to reap the competitive advantages associated with the emergence of the new markets that our challenges with waste create [can potentially provide],” Charles shared.

He was speaking during the inaugural Plastic Waste Management Conference, virtually hosted by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) on December 2.

Charles noted that new opportunities and benefits for both consumers and producers exist within the realities of the ban.

“This is also an opportunity for the private sector to collectively and individually review their operations as well as products and services provided to the domestic market, to ensure that they have no adverse impact on the environment,” he stated.

The minister said the Government was diligent in engaging all stakeholders in the process of advancing policy ban.

These, he said, included the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, Small Business Association of Jamaica, and National Consumers League of Jamaica, as well as individual manufacturers, importers, and distributors.

“Although there was some initial hesitation for the first two phases of the ban by the private sector, the [subsequent] response has been overwhelmingly positive,” Charles reported.

He also used the opportunity to encourage consumers to make informed purchases and opt to use eco-friendly products and services.