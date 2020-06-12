Private sector groups demand accountability from political leaders after cops killed

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica say they are deeply saddened and fully condemn the attacks on, and killing of members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) today.

Two police officers were killed in an attack during an operation in Horizon Park in the North St Catherine Police Division this morning. Two other officers are now in critical condition.

In a statement this afternoon, the private sector called on the Government and the opposition to treat crime as a national pandemic to be solved by national consensus.

Read the full statement below:

“We extend our condolences to the families of the officers who have died in the line of duty and wish that the other officers in critical condition will recover.

We cannot and will not, as right-minded and well thinking citizens of the only place that we can call home, continue to respond so inadequately to the slaughter of our very own. The recent upsurge in murder and today's gruesome assault on members of the JCF is a direct attack on the state and a further threat to the quality of life and security of every Jamaican. Those that are determined to break the back of law and order in Jamaica are not discriminatory when meting out their cruel acts of lawlessness. So, too, those of us who mean well for our island home and wish to claw back some semblance of civility and values for future Jamaicans, must take a resolute stand today.

For far too long we have been measured in our response against brutal criminals who continue to drive fear amongst us. For far too long, we have failed to demand from successive governments that they execute their functions to adequately protect our right to life. Today we demand accountability from our political leaders.

We urge all private sector, civil society groups, churches, and every single right-minded Jamaican to stand up now, do the right thing, and let criminals know that we will not be cowed by their lawlessness.

Again, we call on the leader of opposition and the prime minister to treat crime as a national pandemic to be solved by national consensus…NOW. How many more lives must be lost before you realise that something must be done differently and urgently? How many more families must suffer? Enough is enough!”