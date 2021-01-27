Private sector partners with Health Ministry to boost vaccination deployment

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The private sector association says it has partnered with the government to boost vaccination deployment in order to achieve the requisite herd immunity for the population and the early return to a more productive economy.

In a joint press release today, the sector said it stands ready to work with the government in sourcing and resourcing the acquisition of vaccines; assisting with the provision of transportation and storage; human resources in the areas of administration of training; marketing and public relations and the allocation of trained inoculators; and the vaccination of workers and staff to enable the full resumption of all productive activities which require close proximity.

“A successful vaccination deployment programme requires a unified national approach and the mobilisation of all available physical, human and technology resources as well as strong marketing and communication skills, the effective achievement of which will require strong public and private sector partnership,” the sector said.

“To facilitate this vaccination of the workforce, we recommend that the private sector be allowed to purchase and import its own supply of vaccination for deployment through the private health care network as is currently done with the annual flu vaccine, under the supervision and guidance of the Ministry of Health and Wellness in the same manner as non over the counter drugs are now handled,” it continued.

The sector said the first step of collaboration is to develop the protocols, guidelines and strategies to secure adequate vaccine supplies to fulfil the commitment made by Prime Minister Andrew Holness to ensure that vaccines will be accessible to those Jamaicans who cannot afford it and also to restore the productive capacity of the economy.

The group stressed that it is imperative that as many people as possible are inoculated against COVID-19.