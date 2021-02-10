Private sector says new curfew could see reverse of recent economic gains

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) says that while tightened measures are necessary in the wake of the spike in positive COVID-19 cases and the current strain on the public health system, the reduction in working hours as a result of the new 8:00 pm nightly curfew could see some reversal of the recent economic gains and the recovery of jobs.

In yesterday's sitting of the House of Representatives, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced a new nightly curfew beginning 8:00 pm until 5:00 am the next morning. The previous curfew started at 10:00 pm nightly.

The PSOJ said it is of the view that there should be a greater emphasis on compliance and enforcement which is a more sustainable approach to controlling the spread of the virus without further curtailing business activity.

It said proposals have been made by the Government for the development of a ticketing system to increase compliance as this is where our greatest challenge resides.

“We implore the Government to fast track this effort of enforcement and compliance through the issuing of tickets with prohibitive fines for non-compliance. As we are all painfully aware that the Jamaica Constabulary Force have real capacity constraints, the enforcement measures could be supplemented by the Transport Authority, the municipal police and special district constables,” the private sector group said.

“We recognise that even with the addition of these resources, there may still be human resource constraints to effectively manage this ticketing system. The private sector is, therefore, willing to complement these efforts through partnership with security firms,” it added.

The organisation further urged all Jamaicans to comply with the COVID-19 protocols, noting that failure to comply will only result in even tighter measures and a prolonged negative impact on the livelihood of every Jamaican due to the slowdown of the nation's economic recovery.