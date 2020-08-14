Private security guards to play greater role in monitoring adherence to COVID-19 protocols, says Dr Chang

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang says private security guards will be called upon to play a greater role in monitoring the adherence to COVID-19 protocols at private establishments.

"Security guards will be called on to ensure that protocols are maintained at the private institutions. We will be looking in the ministry [of national security]to see how we can expand that role because we don't have enough officers...to be everywhere monitoring who is wearing masks, and maintaining social distance," Dr Chang argued.

He was speaking at the official opening of the Private Security Regulation Authority (PSRA) Western Regional Office in Montego Bay earlier today.

The office will be used to register security personnel as well as companies, and will monitor players in the private security industry to ensure that they adhere to regulations.

Executive Director of PSRA, Rick Harris said the expansion to western Jamaica is important as the country continues to increase its use of private security.

Horace Hines