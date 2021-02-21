Probe underway following crash of single engine aircraft in Bahamas
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — Investigations are continuing following an incident in which a plane crashed in waters off North Cat Cay in The Bahamas on Saturday afternoon with three people on board.
According to the Air Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA), officials received information about a downed plane near Cat Cay shortly before 2:00 pm (local time).
Preliminary information revealed that a single engine Piper PA28 aircraft, with United States registration, had an engine malfunction, shortly after the plane left Cat Cay with three people on board en route to Grand Bahama International Airport.
According to AAIA, the three people were transported to Grand Bahama for medical evaluation, but the extent of any injuries were not disclosed.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy