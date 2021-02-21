Probe underway following crash of single engine aircraft in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — Investigations are continuing following an incident in which a plane crashed in waters off North Cat Cay in The Bahamas on Saturday afternoon with three people on board.

According to the Air Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA), officials received information about a downed plane near Cat Cay shortly before 2:00 pm (local time).

Preliminary information revealed that a single engine Piper PA28 aircraft, with United States registration, had an engine malfunction, shortly after the plane left Cat Cay with three people on board en route to Grand Bahama International Airport.

According to AAIA, the three people were transported to Grand Bahama for medical evaluation, but the extent of any injuries were not disclosed.