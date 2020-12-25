Proclamation and celebration of Sam Sharpe Day to inspire Jamaicans — Grange

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has welcomed the proclamation of December 27 as Sam Sharpe Day by Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen.

Sir Patrick made the proclamation on Tuesday.

The first annual Sam Sharpe Day — in memory and celebration of the National Hero, the Right Excellent Samuel Sharpe who led the war for Emancipation — will be observed on Sunday.

Grange said the proclamation was made at the request of the Cabinet and is in keeping with the policy of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport “to promote the knowledge and memory of those who have contributed to the development of Jamaica [and] the Right Excellent Samuel Sharpe stands tall among such men”.

The ministry noted that it was on December 27, 1831 that the Emancipation War of 1831-1832 began under Sam Sharpe's leadership. It said the plan called for enslaved people to refuse to work after the Christmas break, unless they were being paid. They were also told to prepare to fight in the event plantation owners tried to force them to continue working as slaves, the ministry aid.

Sam Sharpe led the largest and most successful of the fights to end slavery, as his war was a major catalyst for the abolition of slavery in the British Empire.

Grange said Sam Sharpe Day, each year, will be an occasion to “reflect on and celebrate the unflinching courage and bold resolve of these our ancestors, led by Sam Sharpe, who gave their lives for our freedom”.

The minister expressed the hope that Sam Sharpe's “life, commitment and ultimate sacrifice” would inspire Jamaicans to “commit to nation building, to see ourselves as our brothers' and sisters' keeper, and to promote the well-being and welfare of all Jamaicans”.