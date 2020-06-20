Professor Beckles calls for investment in C'bean development from former colonial powers
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Vice-Chancellor of The University of the West Indies and Chairman of the CARICOM Reparations Commission, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, says apologies from British institutions for the historic role in slavery is not enough.
Sir Hilary was speaking during an interview with Al Jazeera following the recent acknowledgment and apology from the Bank of England and the Church of England for their ties to the slave trade.
He said the 21th century should be the century of reparations given the damage that has been done to African people and their descendants.
The CARICOM Reparations Commission said British intuitions and other former colonial powers should pay for development in the Caribbean.
“Across the Caribbean what we see is the legacy of European colonization,” Sir Hilary said.
“These institutions need to come back to the site of their enrichment and participate in the legacy. This is not unreasonable. It is moral and just and the kind of standard management thinking one would expect in the 21st century. To issue statements of regret and apology from a distance as a public relations exercise...in public spectacle is unacceptable and absolutely rejected by the people in the Caribbean,” the professor said.
Sir Hilary, called for “dialogue, negotiation and the participation in a system of economic development that will help these societies to move forward.”
