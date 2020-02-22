Prominent Caribbean hotelier Sir Royston Hopkins dies

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — Almost seven months after receiving a lifetime award from the government, prominent Grenadian and Caribbean hotelier, Sir Royston Hopkin has died.

“Yes, he died early this morning in Trinidad,” said Brian Hardy, the manager of the Spice Island Beach Resort, which is owned by Sir Royston.

Sir Royston was recovering from a medical procedure which occurred a few weeks ago. The details have not been disclosed.

Last year, when he received the Lifetime award from Tourism Minister, Claris Modeste, the hotelier said “it is a true honour to be recognised with the Minister's Outstanding Achievement Award, as I accept this prestigious recognition, I reflect on how far we've come and the continued growth we are realising today”.

Last year, he also received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Caribbean Hotel and Resort Investment Summit in Miami, which recognised his contributions to the tourism industry in Grenada.

Sir Royston began his tourism career when he joined his family business, the Ross Point Inn, in 1965. By age 20, he was appointed to the Grenada Board of Tourism, where he served 18 consecutive years. In 1969, at the age of 24, he was elected president of the Grenada Hotel Association, a position he held on 14 different occasions.

Sir Royston has held numerous positions within the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA) and in 1991, he received the organisation's 1991 “Hotelier of the Year” award as well as Lifetime Achievement awards from CHTA and the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO).

Sir Royston was knighted in 2004 when he was made a Knight Commander of The Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George (KCMG) for his contributions to the tourism industry throughout the Caribbean.

Sir Royston, who was 74, is survived by his wife Lady Betty Hopkin and three children.