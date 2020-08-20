Prominent MoBay businessman and philanthropist Tony Hart is dead

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Prominent Montego Bay businessman and philanthropist, Anthony 'Tony' Hart, died in hospital at about 5:00 this morning, his son Mark, told the OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago.

“He died after a bout with pneumonia, which was complicated by heart failure which he has been struggling with for a number of years,” said the younger Hart.

The elder Hart, who would have been 88 years old in October, has been credited for the development of the Montego Bay Freeport.

In 2013, he was inducted in the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) Hall of Fame and was two years later inducted in the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry Business Leaders Wall of Fame.

He was awarded the Order of Jamaica in 2017.