Promoter among 41 charged for having party during curfew
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A party promoter is among 41 individuals charged for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act, after they were caught at a party on St Johns Road in St Catherine early this morning.
Reports are that between 12:15 am and 1:40 am, the patrons were seen at a party and warned. However, they did not heed the warnings.
According to the police, they were subsequently arrested and charged and are scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, October 23.
The police are reminding the public to obey all orders issued under the Disaster Risk Management Act, as the orders are in place to promote safety.
