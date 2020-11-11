Proposal to rename building in honour of Shahine Robinson

ST JAMES, Jamaica— In honour of Shahine Robinson, former Minister of Labour and Social Security who died earlier this year, the St James Municipal Corporation has proposed to rename the Ministry of Labour and Social Security building in Sam Sharpe Square, the Shahine Robinson Building.

On July 9, the corporation approved a resolution to name the building in her honour.

The resolution seeking to rename the building was noted at the council meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation yesterday.

Among Robinson's achievements, the resolution noted, were the setting up of the Industrial Disputes western division; increasing of the minimum wage by 13 per cent in 2018; and her piloting the passage of legislation to protect disabled people.

Claudienne Edwards