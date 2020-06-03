Proposals invited for $10m project funding

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government of Canada is making available more than J$10 million under the 2020-21 call for proposals for the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI).

Fund projects should align with at least one of the following Canada fund thematic priorities:

Gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls;

Peace and security, with a focus on conflict prevention and building peace;

Environment and climate action.

The High Commission of Canada to Jamaica invited community and not-for-profit organisations to submit proposals for the CFLI.

The commission said special consideration this year will be given to proposals responding to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commission noted that each year it partners with local organisations to fund small-scale-big-impact initiatives that make a difference to communities across Jamaica.

In addition to the thematic priorities, the commission invited organisations to propose projects that focus on improving Jamaica's ability to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 at the community level

Organisations can submit proposals to the High Commission until June 12, 2020.