Prosecutor's parents to be sentenced next year over missing firearms

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The prosecutor's parents who were arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance of 19 firearms and approximately 150 rounds of ammunition are scheduled for sentencing on March 17, 2020.

On Thursday when the matter was mentioned in the St James Parish Court, Pauline Smith, 69, and Courtney Morgan, 68, pleaded guilty to operating a security company without a licence. Meanwhile, the prosecutor, Tara Morgan, who is now represented by attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie, had her bail extended. The conditions of her bail were also varied.

Champagnie argued that his client's conduct in quickly reporting to the police on the eve of being charged, and her overall conduct throughout, did not warrant any reporting conditions. She is expected to return to court on March 19, 2020.

The Morgans were charged as a result of the theft of 19 firearms that were stolen from a security company located in Montego Bay, St James on May 25, 2019. The younger Morgan, who held the licence for all the weapons, was charged with negligent loss and her parents, the operators of the company, breaches of the private security regulations.