Prosperity remains an illusion — Golding

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) says the sharp drop in the rate of economic growth to 0.3 per cent in the second quarter of the fiscal year, as reported by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), should be of grave concern to every Jamaican.

“At a time when Jamaica is exiting the IMF Programme and the country should be moving forward with confidence, the engine of our economy is faltering. Growth has slowed to less than 1-in-4, leaving the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with a failing grade,” Opposition Spokesman on Finance and the Public Service Mark Golding stated.

“Alongside this paltry growth performance, fear grips the land. Crime is out of control, with murders and other serious crimes even higher than last year. The dengue crisis continues, with public health services in a dismal state. The Government has also acquired a dismal track record for corruption. All in all, as the year draws to a close, prosperity remains an illusion and the people will be looking for better in 2020,” Golding added.