Protest staged against plans to legalise same sex unions in Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The executive director of the religious group Family-Faith-Freedom Barbados, Dr Veronica Evelyn, has urged christians islandwide to stand up for what is right by protesting against the government's proposal to legalise same-sex unions.

Evelyn made the call on Saturday as over 200 christians from different church's participated in the third of five marches organised by her organisation.

According to Evelyn, the government is committing Barbados to a non-negotiable global agenda that entails much more than initially bargained for.

“Implications of buying into this godless, sexual rights ideology that is built on lies, twisted truths, and intimidation,” said Evelyn who assured that come “hell or high water,” Family-Faith-Freedom Barbados will continue to lift its voice to speak the truth to the nation.

In September, the Mia Mottley led administration revealed plans to soon recognise same-sex civil unions.

The move was announced by Governor General Dame Sanda Mason as she delivered the Throne Speech.

She noted that the government is prepared to recognise same-sex civil unions to ensure that same-sex couples will have equal rights.

“The settlement of Barbados was birthed and fostered in discrimination, but the time has come for us to end discrimination in all forms,” Mason then said.

She added that the country of 277,000 people must change its approach to LGBTQ+ equality if it wants to be counted among the progressive nations of the world.

However, the government stopped short of legalising same-sex marriages, and will instead, put the matter before voters in a public referendum.