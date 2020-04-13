Protoje, Lila Ike, Sevana team up with RCA Records

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Protoje, Lila Ike, and Sevana are now part of the RCA Records family.

A partnership signed between Protoje's In.Digg.Nation Collective and Six Course/RCA Records, will see the release of projects by all three artistes through a multi-album venture.

In.Digg.Nation Collective was founded six years ago.

“I feel very grateful to have been given the opportunity to not only impact my life and career journey with this deal, but also that of the two other artistes on my label... I've always felt that one of the biggest challenges for Jamaican artistes is the lack of exposure on the world stage. With a label as globally strong as RCA, they are able to provide us a platform to showcase our talents on an even broader international level. I really like the team there and what they are doing, and how they approach music — from the ground level, all the way to the top,” said Protoje.

Peter Edge, chairman and CEO of RCA Records, said he was pleased new partnership.

“We are thrilled to be working with the dynamic and gifted musicians and creators that are the In.Digg.Nation Collective. Protoje is renowned in the world of Reggae and his collective, partnered with the RCA and Six Course team is an exciting combination to expand the global reach of great music,” he said.

Koffee has been part of the RCA Records family since last year. Prior to her signing, the only Jamaican to have been on the label's roster was singer Denroy Morgan, who signed in the early 1980s.

Kevin Jackson