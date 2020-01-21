Provisional Driver's (Learner's) Licence valid for one year — TAJ

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reminding the public that people with a current Provisional Driver's (Learner's) Licence will not need to apply for one at this time as it is valid for one year.

However, TAJ said that once the licence has expired the individual will then have to visit any Island Traffic Authority (ITA) Examination Depot, to make an application and successfully complete the Road Code test in order to be issued with a new one.

In addition, TAJ is reminding applicants of the following steps to obtain a Learner's Licence once the new regime takes effect on January 25:

STEP 1: Visit any Island Traffic Authority's Examination Depot to submit their completed application form, along with three identical certified photographs and take the Road Code Test.

STEP 2: The application form will be returned to the applicant, in a sealed envelope, for him/her to submit it to the tax office of his/her choice, for the Provisional Licence to be processed. At the tax office the form will be vetted and validated using a database shared by ITA and TAJ. The applicant will be directed to a cashier to pay the fee of $1,800 and issued the Provisional Driver's Licence, with the payment receipt affixed.