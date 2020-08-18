Pryce rejects suggestions he had anything to do with Gregory Park fire
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica—People's National Party (PNP) candidate for St Catherine East Central Raymond Pryce has rejected suggestions by opposing candidate, Alando Terrelonge of the Jamaica Labour Party, that he was associated with a fire at a house in the Gregory Park Division of the constituency.
In a statement on the issue this morning, Pryce labelled the allegations “ludicrous and desperate”, and said his campaign is fueled by “the peaceful, warm, and enthusiastic reception and support” of residents from across the entire constituency.
"It is a very tragic situation for the affected family, and I am making all the efforts to reach out to the family because no one should be placed in such a position in these trying times," Pryce said.
"I am calling on the Office of the Political Ombudsman to assist in having Mr Terrelonge remove immediately his social media posting suggesting blame, and to act urgently on information provided to the liaison officer from the Jamaica Constabulary Force regarding activities supported by Mr Terrelonge," Pryce stated.
The PNP candidate added that “no amount of distractions, real or imagined” would deter his focus from marching to victory on September 3, 2020.
