Public beaches, rivers allowed to open
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Under the latest Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No 16) Order, 2020, during the period from December 1, 2020, to January 15, 2021, public beaches (whether licensed under the Beach Control Act or otherwise) may open during the hours 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.
The operator of the beach is to ensure that there is social distancing and wearing of masks, that no more than 15 persons at a time are gathered in any one area of the beach, and that distancing markers (such as flags, signs, cones and ropes) are placed so as to facilitate compliance with the requirements.
Activities at the beach shall be limited to swimming, exercising and sunbathing, the order says, and no beach parties or group games should be permitted.
Food establishments at the beach are permitted to open during the opening hours of the beach, but vendors shall not be permitted to walk the beach with items for sale.
Rivers are also open, but may only be used during the hours 6:00 am to 6:00 pm; and for river rafting, or for domestic purposes (such as for crossing where there is no other means of access to the other side, bathing or fishing. No river parties shall be held,
Vendors should not walk along any river offering items for sale, but can conduct vending within the area of the river designated for vending.
Also during the period, zoos may operate between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm; and parks (including theme parks, but excluding amusement parks, water parks and water attractions) may operate between the hours of 6:00 am and 8:00 pm, except on December 25 and 26, 2020, and January 1, 2021.
Gyms may also open, but only between the hours of 6:00 am and 9:00 pm, except on December 25 and 26, 2020, and January 1, 2021, when they may operate only between the hours of 6:00 am and 6:00 pm.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy