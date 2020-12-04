Public beaches, rivers allowed to open

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Under the latest Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No 16) Order, 2020, during the period from December 1, 2020, to January 15, 2021, public beaches (whether licensed under the Beach Control Act or otherwise) may open during the hours 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The operator of the beach is to ensure that there is social distancing and wearing of masks, that no more than 15 persons at a time are gathered in any one area of the beach, and that distancing markers (such as flags, signs, cones and ropes) are placed so as to facilitate compliance with the requirements.

Activities at the beach shall be limited to swimming, exercising and sunbathing, the order says, and no beach parties or group games should be permitted.

Food establishments at the beach are permitted to open during the opening hours of the beach, but vendors shall not be permitted to walk the beach with items for sale.

Rivers are also open, but may only be used during the hours 6:00 am to 6:00 pm; and for river rafting, or for domestic purposes (such as for crossing where there is no other means of access to the other side, bathing or fishing. No river parties shall be held,

Vendors should not walk along any river offering items for sale, but can conduct vending within the area of the river designated for vending.

Also during the period, zoos may operate between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm; and parks (including theme parks, but excluding amusement parks, water parks and water attractions) may operate between the hours of 6:00 am and 8:00 pm, except on December 25 and 26, 2020, and January 1, 2021.

Gyms may also open, but only between the hours of 6:00 am and 9:00 pm, except on December 25 and 26, 2020, and January 1, 2021, when they may operate only between the hours of 6:00 am and 6:00 pm.