Public gardens, zoo to close with immediate effect

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries is advising that public gardens under its control will be closed with immediate effect until further notice in light of the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The public gardens directly managed by MICAF include Castleton in St Mary; Cinchona in St Andrew and Bath in St Thomas. The Hope Botanical Gardens as well as the Hope Zoo, currently operated under lease arrangements to two Non-Government Organisation (NGO' s), will also be closed.

The closure of the gardens is in accordance with the guidelines outlined by Government on social distancing, including the prohibition of gatherings of more than 20 people.



It is also a part of the ministry's own steps being taken to temporarily restrict access to its agencies and departments, which is aimed at safeguarding the health of customers and staff.