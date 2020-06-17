Public gardens reopen today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries announced today that public gardens under its control are open with effect from June 17.
These include Castleton Botanical Gardens in St Mary, Cinchona Botanical Gardens in St Andrew, Bath Botanical Gardens in St Thomas, and Hope Botanical Gardens, as well as Hope Zoo in Kingston.
The opening follows a declaration made last Friday by Prime Minister Andrew Holness that all zoos, theme parks and river rafting activities can resume operations.
Public Gardens Superintendent Shanae Marks Bryan explained that patrons must observe the protocols established by the government for management of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ministry said this includes the wearing masks, maintaining a physical distance of six feet, sanitising hands, and limiting groups to no more than 10.
Marks Bryan noted that entry into each garden will be controlled, with patrons subjected to a temperature check, which should not exceed 38 degrees celsius. Hand sanitation dispensers have also been mounted at specific locations of each garden to safeguard patrons during their visit.
