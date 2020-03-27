Public gyms asked to either scale down or cease operations

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Public gyms are being asked to either scale down or cease their operations. This as the Government continues to implement restrictions in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus/COVID-19 across the island.

Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie says there have been complaints about some gyms that are still in operation. He then appealed to these establishments to cooperate with the measures.

He was speaking at a press conference which is now underway at Jamaica House.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness advised that the emergency order under the Disaster Risk Management Act, would be adjusted to include gyms, if they do not cooperate by either scaling down, or closing.