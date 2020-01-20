Public health inspectors restive

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors (JAPHI), representing the almost 400 public health inspectors of Jamaica, says it is extremely disappointed with the slow pace of the wage negotiations for the period 2017-2021.

“We are approaching the end of the four year salary contract period and no agreement has yet been reached between JAPHI and the Ministry of Finance and Public Service,” JAPHI said in an earlier news release.

The association added that this has caused a state of restiveness within the inspectorate as salary increases that would have been effective as at April 2019 are still outstanding.

“Public health inspectors have been the vanguards of the nation's health and most of the health gains in public health and reduction in communicable diseases that we now boast must be credited to the work of this group of workers,” the association reported.

Throughout the years, JAPHI said inspectors have been performing their functions with diligence.

Having exhausted all avenues at the local level, the association said it will be making an appeal to the Minister of Finance and Public Service.

The association further noted that due to the current state of restiveness among inspectors, it is unsure of maintaining normalcy.