Public health inspectors stage sick-out over wages

KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 95 per cent of the country's public health inspectors across the island have taken industrial action over unsatisfactory wages.

The approximately 500 inspectors across all health regions have called in sick, the Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors (JAPHI) said in a news release.

“It is believed that inspectors may be exhausted from the extensive work they routinely perform. We are also aware that there may be high levels of stress and demotivation by work and wage related matters. The association is very concerned about the health and welfare of the inspectors in Jamaica and ask that the issues be addressed speedily so that they can resume good health and be extension perform the public health work,” the group said.

The JAPHI says approximately 500 inspectors across all four health regions are affected.

The association says critical services across the island including vector control activities, disease investigation, meat inspection, monitoring of ports of entry, water quality monitoring, food handlers clinics, inspection of food, inspection of institutions and building plan investigations are affected.

JAPHI says the Finance Ministry has not been responsive to its attempts to negotiate.

“This ministry has been nonresponsive despite several correspondences. We believe that this is unsatisfactory and an affront to us and our members,” the group said.

Alphea Saunders