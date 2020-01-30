Public health inspectors stage sick-out over wages
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 95 per cent of the country's public health inspectors across the island have taken industrial action over unsatisfactory wages.
The approximately 500 inspectors across all health regions have called in sick, the Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors (JAPHI) said in a news release.
“It is believed that inspectors may be exhausted from the extensive work they routinely perform. We are also aware that there may be high levels of stress and demotivation by work and wage related matters. The association is very concerned about the health and welfare of the inspectors in Jamaica and ask that the issues be addressed speedily so that they can resume good health and be extension perform the public health work,” the group said.
The JAPHI says approximately 500 inspectors across all four health regions are affected.
The association says critical services across the island including vector control activities, disease investigation, meat inspection, monitoring of ports of entry, water quality monitoring, food handlers clinics, inspection of food, inspection of institutions and building plan investigations are affected.
JAPHI says the Finance Ministry has not been responsive to its attempts to negotiate.
“This ministry has been nonresponsive despite several correspondences. We believe that this is unsatisfactory and an affront to us and our members,” the group said.
Alphea Saunders
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy