Public health inspectors still unable to guarantee normalcy after sick-out

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors (JAPHI) says up to this morning it has been in dialogue with inspectors across the island after more than 90 per cent of them reported ill yesterday.

JAPHI said this affected the entire island's public health inspection services.

The association said it recognised that the cause of the problem may be attributed to dissatisfaction, demotivation and exhaustion from the extended and not concluded 2017-2021 wage negotiations.

“They are concerned that the authorities have treated the group with apparent disregard in the negotiations, separate from the unacceptable packages which have been offered to them,” the association said in a news release this morning.

Since the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service made the last offer in late 2019, JAPHI said it made a counter proposal in October 2019, based on the mandate from the members.

The negotiations have since been at a stalemate and the ministry has since been non-responsive on these salary negotiations, the association noted.

“JAPHI made several appeals to the ministry for them to treat with the matter with urgency, which was not forthcoming. JAPHI is making further appeals, as we want to avoid any prolonged situation affecting the inspectors which may extend to affecting public health services at this critical time in Jamaica,” the association added.

Meanwhile, JAPHI said it is also leading talks with members for normalcy, but noted that as an association it is unable to guarantee any normalcy failing a proper and suitable response from the ministry.

The association said it will closely monitor the situation and determine the best course of actions in representing the very restive group of PHIs.