Public meeting to be held on expansion of Sangster airport runway

KINGSTON, Jamaica — MBJ Airports Limited will be hosting a public meeting at the University of the West Indies later this month to discuss the expansion and upgrading of the existing runway at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.

MBJ, in its notice, invited the public to attend a presentation and discussion on various aspects and components of the proposed project.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm on June 26.

MBJ noted that an application has already been submitted to the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) for permits to undertake the extension of the runway and associated works.

Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, during his contribution in the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate on June 4, said the Sangster International Airport is now the fastest growing facility of its kind in the region.

He highlighted multiple improvements that have already been done at the airport, including the renovation of the airport's Ticketing Hall and the installation of more than 50 immigration kiosks by the Passport Immigration Citizenship Agency (PICA).

“An expanded security checkpoint area, extended runways and installing of a Runway End Safety Area at both ends of the runway, will increase safety,” he said, noting that a new shopping area and food court are also to be developed, and plans are far advanced to increase the size of the Immigration and Customs Hall.