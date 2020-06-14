Public transport group threatens strike
KINGSTON, Jamaica — One public transport group is threatening to withdraw services if its demands for a fare increase and improved conditions at public transport centres are not met soon.
In a release today, the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Service (TODSS) also demanded that the lack of public transport centres be addressed with immediate effect and that Jamaica Urban Transit Company sub franchise fees be cut by 50 per cent due to the present COVID-19 pandemic.
TODSS further urged that Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague advise the police and the Transport Authority to immediately stop the wrecking of public passenger vehicles and ticket the offenders until the present laws are regulated.
The transport group said that along with its associate groups and members, it will be hosting a press conference on tomorrow at the Half Way Tree Primary School starting at 1:30 pm.
The group said the conference is to outline plans to declare Monday, June 22 'Black Monday Stand Down', which will see a withdrawal of service to get the Government to respond to the plight of the public transport sector.
