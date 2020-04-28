Public transport operators urged to obey curfew hours

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Transport Authority is reminding operators of licenced public transportation vehicles that it is illegal to transport passengers outside of the prescribed timeframes of the islandwide curfew.

The island was placed under curfew to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Transport Authority said under the provisions of the Disaster Risk Management Act, operators are only allowed to transport passengers during the hours of 6:00 am and 6:00 pm daily.

The authority also said that under the Act, operators are allotted an additional hour between 5:00 am to 6:00 am and 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm to transport themselves only to and from work.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the island, yesterday, rose to 364 after 16 samples returned positive.